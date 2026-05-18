“We intend to change the law on nationality” May 16, 2026

“Um Cabo Verde for all”. A Cape Verde for all is the rallying cry of activists and sympathizers of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), Friday May 15, 2026, in the courtyard of Baobab town hall, in Dakar.

This gathering constituted the last stage of the campaign of the head of the PAICV list for Africa, Giselle Lopes d’Almeida.

The latter, who came to meet supporters of the PAICV, called for a strong mobilization of activists for a victory for the PAICV during the legislative elections on Sunday, May 17, 2026, intended to elect 72 deputies to the national Parliament. A ballot where more than 2,100 Cape Verdean nationals are called to take part in the vote, which will take place around three centers: the Baobab town hall, the Douta Seck cultural center and the Cape Verdean embassy in Senegal.

“I myself am head of the list for Africa, a constituency which brings together Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Morocco. We have two deputy positions to fill per continent,” she declared at the outset.

Continuing, Ms. Lopes d’Almeida indicated that she wanted to put her mandate at the service of the Cape Verdean diaspora, particularly those based in Senegal.

“We intend to modify the law on nationality which, in my eyes, remains discriminatory. Because to transmit your Cape Verdean nationality to your descendants, you are always obliged to refer to an ancestor born in Cape Verde,” she says before continuing: “This poses a problem for a community like ours, established in Senegal for a century: obtaining the birth certificate of an ancestor has become very complicated. »

It also supports its desire to further consolidate bilateral relations between Senegal and Cape Verde.

“We want, through agreements in the field of health and medical evacuations, to further consolidate this centuries-old bond that unites our two peoples,” she concludes.

Mamadou Makhfouse Ngom