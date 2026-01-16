Nguéniene High School: The teaching staff at the school of leadership and personal development

Teachers serving in the commune of Nguéniene received, Saturday January 10, a capacity building session on personal development and leadership. This activity, financed by the citizen movement Wuut Indi National Initiative (Inwi), is part of a logic of promoting quality education in rural areas.

For Boucar Diouf, president of the Inwi movement, this commitment to education is a response to the call from state authorities to build a school in the service of citizenship. “Teachers are responsible for training the country’s future citizens. And we believe that these educators must be supported in continuing education so that, in return, our students can benefit more from their professional and social experience. If teachers are sufficiently equipped, they will in return be able to train model citizens in the service of the sustainable development of the country,” said Mr. Diouf.

With the collaboration of social partners, the educational authorities of Nguéniene want to build a community school whose main objective is the quest for academic excellence. According to the principal of Nguéniene high school, Ms. Ndèye Awa Thiam, this milestone can only be reached if the school combines the transmission of academic knowledge and human qualities.

“A teacher is first and foremost a leader. Teaching means taking initiative and children must take the teacher as a model. Therefore, the teacher is the fundamental actor in school education. If he knows who he is and what role he must play, he can help shape model citizens capable of leading the destiny of our dear nation,” underlined the principal.

The opening of the work was chaired by the academy inspector of the Thiès region, Gana Sène. He believes that this collaboration between the Inwi movement and the Nguéniene high school is part of a logic of modernization of educational systems. Mr. Sène insisted on the importance of community participation in the education sector, which constitutes the central pillar of development. “I think that the Inwi initiative allows us to continue our reflection on training not only high-performance students, but also students imbued with certain positive values,” he rejoiced.

Diegane Diouf