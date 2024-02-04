Ngando Pickett: the Cameroonian supporter saved after his call for help

A group of Cameroonian supporters are currently stranded in Abidjan after Cameroon’s defeat against Nigeria in the round of 16. Following a call for help from Ngando Pickett, the Cameroonian national team mascot, an Ivorian mining company and former French player, Patrice Evra, intervened to rescue them.

Ngando Pickett launched an SOS in a video on social networks on Wednesday January 31, asking for help with the repatriation of himself and his group of six people, who had come to Ivory Coast for the CAN 2023 and had been abandoned by FECAFOOT in Abidjan after the defeat of the Indomitable Lions. He requested the sum of one million 400 thousand CFA francs to return to the country.

Fortunately, an Ivorian mining company answered his call. Thanks to the intervention of the Ivorian blogger Klikansosso from Bouaké, from the platform “Buzz Brigade”, the sum of one million CFA Francs was given to Ngando Pickett. He expresses his gratitude to the Africa mine mining company which got him out of his difficult situation. In addition, he warmly thanks and appeals to the good Lord to further bless those who contributed.

Furthermore, the former French player, Patrice Evra, also showed his generosity by donating the sum of 10,000 euros, equivalent to 6 million 569 thousand CFA Francs, to Ngando Pickett and his team to facilitate their return to Cameroon. This generous contribution is even sufficient to cover the costs of “twelfth player” of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who can now feel fulfilled.