New RnB single “Ma Scène” by the artist Orphée Wemba, daughter of Papa Wemba

Talented singer-songwriter and composer Orphée Wemba, daughter of iconic Congolese artist Papa Wemba, is causing a sensation with the release of her new single entitled “Ma Scène”. Scheduled for release on June 27, 2024, this EP promises a captivating musical experience.

Carried by the powerful and moving voice that characterizes the young singer, this RnB song is in line with the musical universe in which Orphée grew up alongside his father.

Indeed, from the age of 6, she was already treading the boards alongside the renowned artist during prestigious performances, notably at the Olympia. This proximity to the stage has fueled her passion and refined her talent over the years.

Between Pop and Soul influences

“My Scene” takes the listener on an introspective journey, skillfully blending Pop and Soul influences. The lyrics evoke a universal feeling, that of love, and resonate with a remarkable authenticity that will touch many music lovers.

Beyond his own artistic expression, this title also represents a legacy for Orphée. It symbolizes the influence of his past while marking his desire to forge a unique musical identity.

Source of inspiration

Inspired by renowned artists such as Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder and Etta James, Orphée stands out with a style all his own, moving away from the Rumba that made his father famous.

With a Master’s degree in Communication and experience as a press officer for the largest music festival in Paris, Orphée Wemba has a deep understanding of the importance of connecting with her audience. Her background, marked by a fusion of African and European cultures, shines through in her music, offering a unique and enriching perspective.

Despite the upheaval caused by the tragic death of his father on stage in 2016, Orphée found in this ordeal the strength and determination necessary to forge his own artistic path.

“Ma Scène” thus bears witness to the promising talent of this passionate artist, ready to fully embrace her heritage while asserting her singularity on the musical scene.