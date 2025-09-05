New Ebola epidemic in the DRC: at least 16 dead in Kasai

ByThe Mwebantu Team
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) faces a new Ebola epidemic in Kasai province, which has already made at least 16 victims since August, according to health authorities. Among them are health workers.

Tests carried out Wednesday confirmed the presence of the most dangerous Zaire strain of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns against a possible resurgence of cases and calls for an immediate response.

The country already has a stock of treatments and 2,000 doses of vaccine will be sent to the affected province.

This is the 16ᵉ Ebola epidemic listed in the DRC. The disease, transmitted by body fluids, causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding. Between 2018 and 2020, Ebola had killed more than 2,000 people in the country.

