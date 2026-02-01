New director at IFAN: Professor Matar Ndiaye displays his priorities

The handover of service between Professor Abdoulaye Baïla Ndiaye and Professor Matar Ndiaye took place this Wednesday at the Fundamental Institute of Black Africa of Cheikh Anta Diop.

“It is an honor and a privilege to take the leadership of IFAN, which constitutes one of the great academic research institutions in Africa,” declared the new director Professor Matar Ndiaye.

He believes that IFAN plays a major role in the construction of knowledge, the conservation of collections, the archiving and digitization of documents, as well as in the sharing and valorization of knowledge through innovative approaches.

“I intend to put my mandate at the service of administrative efficiency and total transparency in the management of resources,” he insisted.