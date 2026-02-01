Council of Ministers: What to remember

Meeting this Wednesday, January 28, 2026 under the presidency of Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, the Council of Ministers took stock of several strategic projects of government action, ranging from the modernization of justice to the strengthening of social dialogue, including the revival of the fisheries sector and the implementation of the “Independence” program.

The President of the Republic first focused his communication on the modernization of justice, returning to the solemn start of the courts and tribunals held on January 22 around the theme “The judge facing the challenges of digital technology”. Reaffirming his commitment to the rule of law, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Justice to strengthen the training of magistrates and judicial officers, while accelerating the digital transformation of the judicial public service, in order to promote local, accessible and efficient justice.

On a social level, dialogue with social partners remains a priority. The President requested the presentation, before the end of February 2026, of the evaluation report of the National Social Stability Pact signed on May 1, 2025. He also insisted on the establishment of sectoral social dialogue committees and on the urgency of modernizing retirement and social security institutions, with the objective of adopting the relevant texts by April 2026

Addressing the fishing sector and the maritime economy, Bassirou Diomaye Faye welcomed the efforts made to regulate the exploitation of fishing resources and revive artisanal fishing. He called for continued consultations with a view to validating Senegal’s maritime policy and revising the Fisheries Code, in order to establish sustainable and sovereign governance of resources.

The Council also took stock of the progress of the “Independence” Program, intended for the modernization of regional capitals. As such, the President announced the relocation of the national holiday of April 4, 2026 to Thiès, marking his desire to promote more balanced territorial development.

