Netherlands-Senegal: Towards strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors

The Netherlands intends to strengthen local Senegalese expertise in several key sectors, including water management, agriculture and the maritime sector. This is what emerged, among other things, from a discussion meeting between the Dutch ambassador in Dakar, Carmen Hagenaars, and Senegalese journalists, as a prelude to the celebration of King’s Day on April 27.

The Dutch authorities have reaffirmed their desire to support the Senegalese government in achieving its development objectives, a few days before the celebration of their national day.

During a meeting with the press yesterday, Friday April 10, 2026, Ambassador Carmen Hagenaars, surrounded by some of her colleagues, discussed the actions carried out in this context. The question of food sovereignty is among the priorities, especially since it is part of the ambitions of the Senegalese authorities.

For the diplomat, the Netherlands, like the other members of Team Europe, carries out its interventions in response to the priorities expressed by partner countries. “This approach guarantees respect for national priorities and better ownership of projects,” she recalled.

In this dynamic, the Dutch partners favor technical workshops bringing together experts, the sharing of experiences with local producers and the implementation of contract farming models. “These initiatives aim to strengthen local production, create jobs and reduce dependence on imports,” underlined the ambassador.

Regarding the transfer of skills and local development, the diplomat and her colleagues put forward an approach consisting of encouraging the presence of Dutch companies in Senegal in order to work directly with local stakeholders. “Programs have been put in place to train producers, develop community agricultural projects and encourage the creation of local businesses. The objective is to guarantee, in the medium and long term, production capable of meeting the needs of the local and international markets,” they explained.

On the maritime level, the Dutch authorities believe that Senegal, with the Ndayane port project, has significant strategic potential. Dutch expertise, particularly in shipbuilding and repair, could help modernize port infrastructure, improve the transport of goods and facilitate the export of local products.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss initiatives aimed at strengthening the employability of young people.

Matel BOCOUM