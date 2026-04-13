National Assembly: El Malick Ndiaye receives French geopolitical scientist Pascal Boniface

The President of the National Assembly of Senegal, Mr. El Malick Ndiaye, received in audience this Friday the French geopolitical scientist Pascal Boniface, founder and director of the Institute of International and Strategic Relations (IRIS).

This meeting takes place in a context of reflection on major international balances and contemporary geopolitical issues.

Author of the book Masters of the World, Pascal Boniface analyzes figures of influence on a global scale, including the Senegalese Prime Minister, Mr. Ousmane Sonko.

During the audience, President El Malick Ndiaye praised the work of his host, highlighting his contribution to the popularization of international issues and the fight against disinformation. He considered that a better understanding of the world constitutes an important lever for conflict prevention.

The President of the National Assembly also insisted on the role of international public opinion as a space for monitoring and counter-power, calling for strengthened multilateralism in the face of global crises.

Addressing the question of African sovereignty, El Malick Ndiaye pleaded for full autonomy for the continent on the political, economic, informational and security levels. He also called for a redefinition of international partnerships based on fairness, mutual respect and reciprocity of interests.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of “narrative sovereignty”, believing that African countries must strengthen their capacity to produce and disseminate their own stories in a global context marked by the issues of influence and disinformation.