National Women’s Week: The Governor of Louga magnifies the involvement of partners

The second edition of the Regional Fair of Local Products, organized as part of National Women’s Week, closed yesterday, Tuesday March 10, in Louga. The regional governor, Ndèye Nguénar Mbodj, welcomed the involvement of partners in supporting the women processors of Louga.

LOUGA- “Analyze and promote access to markets for women entrepreneurs in Louga as a strategic lever for structuring local value chains with a view to strengthening sustainable, inclusive and competitive territorial development.” This is the objective set as part of the second edition of the Regional Fair organized in Louga during National Women’s Week. An opportunity for women entrepreneurs and processors from the three departments of the region to exhibit their know-how through quality agricultural, fishery and cereal products. Without forgetting local crafts. From March 1 to 10, 2026, they occupied nearly fifty stands set up at the Louga Civic Square.

For this second edition, the originality lies in the strong mobilization of the partners who supported the fair both in its material organization and in the supervision and guidance of the women of Louga.

At the origin of this initiative, the regional governor, Ndèye Nguénar Mbodj, closing the event yesterday, expressed his satisfaction, especially the level of involvement of partners in the material organization of the fair and in supporting women in terms of supervision and awareness.

To sustain the event, part of the region’s economic agenda, the governor plans to set up an inclusive committee. For Ms. Mbodj, “the Regional Fair is above all a concept with content articulated around the productive capacity of women”. And added: “With the commitment of partners to support them, it is part of the perspective of women’s empowerment and food sovereignty.”

The authority has, moreover, magnified the commitment of the territorial administration and local communities, the contribution of the National Assembly and the involvement of the religious guide Serigne Mohammadien Mbacké who ensured the catering of the 130 participants throughout the duration of the fair.