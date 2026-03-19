Iran’s military capabilities “are not reduced to zero”, warns Macron

President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that Iran’s military capabilities were “not reduced to zero” by American and Israeli strikes and referred to Donald Trump the decision to “clarify both its final objectives and the tempo he wants to give to operations”.

“There is already today considerable damage to Iran’s military ballistic capabilities (but it) continues to attack several countries in the region and therefore its capabilities are not reduced to zero,” said the French head of state following a meeting of G7 leaders.

AFP