Naples: the group for the trip to Sassuolo, with Osimhen and Anguissa

Napoli coach Francesco Calzona revealed the list of players selected for the trip to Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday. Victor Osimhen and Franck Zambo-Anguissa are part of the group.

Serie A is in the spotlight this Wednesday, with a meeting between Naples and Sassuolo. A match scheduled at Mapel stadium, counting for the 27th day of the championship. Reigning Italian champions, the Neapolitans are favorites for this duel. But only on paper, because the Partenopei are nothing more than a shadow of their glorious past.

This is evidenced by their 9th place in the ranking, 29 points behind leader Inter Milan. The group also remains in two draws, against Barcelona 1-1, during the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League and against Cagliari (1-1) in Serie A.

The victory against Sassuolo is therefore a priority for coach Francesco Calzona who will face a team fighting to maintain its position. A mission for which the Italian technician summoned his best elements including Victor Osimhen and Franck Zambo-Anguissa.

The Neapolitan group