Morocco: the list against Ivory Coast with Hakimi and Ziyech

Morocco’s national coach, Walid Regragui, revealed this Wednesday his list of players selected for the October gathering. A group of 26 Atlas Lions with Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, back in the squad.

Morocco will also be there for the international break in October. The Atlas Lions will play two matches, against Ivory Coast and against Liberia. The Moroccans will travel to Abidjan to challenge the Elephants in a clash scheduled for October 14. The Mondialists will then meet the Lone Stars on October 17 in Agadir, as part of the late match on the last day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers.

For this double meeting, coach Walid Regragui published his list of players called up this Wednesday. A group marked by the return of Hakim Ziyech, who returns to the squad after being excluded from the September rally due to a drop in form. Called up for the first time last month against Burkina Faso (1-0), Amine Adli is also part of the list. Executives like Bounou, Aguerd, Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and En-Nesyri are also called up.

Morocco’s list against Ivory Coast and Liberia