Morocco: players lost at sea after yacht trip

Two players from Ittihad Tangier, a Moroccan football club, are missing after a yacht trip following an incident at sea on Saturday afternoon. Three others were rescued in extremis.

According to local media Le360, five players from the club, including a member of the first team and some hopefuls, were on board a yacht when they decided to jump into the water for a swim. Strong winds then blew the yacht away, leaving it drifting with no one on board.

🔴 The teams of the Royal Gendarmerie and the Royal Navy are continuing their deep search operations off the coast of M’diq to find players of Ittihad of Tangier, with whom contact was lost following a yacht trip from the port of… pic.twitter.com/3qCdRoEOUA — Le360 (@Le360fr) July 6, 2024

Alerted by the emergency services, the Royal Gendarmerie and Royal Navy teams quickly mobilized to find the players. After an hour and a half of intensive searching, three players were rescued more than 800 meters from the coast. Unfortunately, two others could not be found and are still missing to this day.

An investigation has been opened by the gendarmerie services to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.