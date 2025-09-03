Mondial 2026 (Q): Gabon takes place in Seychelles

. .

With a hat-trick from Dennis Bouanga, Gabon massacred the Seychelles (4-0) this Wednesday on the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

It is a precious victory for Gabon in the race for qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The Panthers took three points this Wednesday after their victory against the Seychelles.

Opposed to limited adversaries, both defensively and offensively, the Gabonese won on the final score of 4-0. Dennis Bouanga, author of a hat -trick, and Yannis M’Bemba signed the four goals in the game.

With this show of force, Gabon takes the lead in group F, in front of the Ivory Coast which will face Burundi next Friday.