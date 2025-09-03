Cameroon: the regional elections set for November 30

. .

In Cameroon, the regional elections will be held on November 30, a month and a half after the presidential election on October 12. The date was set by presidential decree signed by Paul Biya on September 1.

The first regional, organized in 2020, had been widely won by the RDPC, left of the president, in nine out of ten regions. Only Adamaoua had escaped the party, won by the UNDP de Bello Bouba Maigari, now a presidential candidate against Paul Biya.

Unlike the regional ones, the municipal elections were postponed after the extension of one year of the mandates of local elected officials and deputies, initially scheduled until February 25, 2025. According to Hilaire Kamga, specialist in electoral questions, “Municipal elected officials no longer have popular legitimacy to designate regional advisers a second time ”.

Mamadou Mota, interim president of the MRC, speaks of “A ruse of the regime” and a “Contempt of the Constitution” To maintain control during local elections. The RDPC, through the voice of Patrick Ripoe, believes that legality is respected and that these criticisms simply reflect“Systematic opposition to the action of the Head of State”.