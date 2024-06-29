Miss Cameroon 2024: Noura Raïssa Njikam wins the crown

Noura Raïssa Njikam, Miss North, was crowned Miss Cameroon 2024 during an evening organized on Friday, June 28 at the Palais des Sports in Yaoundé.

She succeeds Princess Issié, elected Miss Cameroon in 2023. Among the 27 candidates competing for the 17th edition of this beauty contest, Noura Raïssa Njikam placed first ahead of the 2nd Runner-up Center Foe Vanessa Gaelle Audrey, and the 3rd Dauphine Aïchatou Bobo, elected Miss Adamaoua.

In addition to the title, she won the People’s Choice Award, obtaining the highest number of online votes on the event website. This year, the competition focused on the theme of the fight against violence against women and young girls.

The ceremony, hosted by the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, was an explosion of colors and sounds, with the participation of many artists and under the applause of the Minister of Arts and Culture, Pierre Ismaël Bidoung Mkpatt, and the President of the Miss Cameroon organizing committee, Ingrid Solange Amougou, alongside many guests.

Noura Raïssa Njikam, Miss Universe Cameroon 2024, will not only carry the crown, but also the hopes and dreams of Cameroon during the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico next November.