Eastern DRC: 02 South African soldiers killed in an M23 attack

Two South African soldiers were killed in a mortar attack by March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in Sake, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The security instability in eastern DRC continues to worsen. According to the latest news, two soldiers from the South African contingent deployed in this region were killed by a mortar attack on June 25, 2024. The South African Army General Staff confirmed that the attack, carried out by rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23), hit one of their bases in Sake, about twenty kilometers from Goma. In addition to the two deaths, the attack left twenty injured, four of them seriously injured.

“Four seriously injured members have been hospitalized, while the others, who were slightly injured, are expected to be released soon. The families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and all necessary procedures to bring their mortal remains to them are being processed.“, the South African army said in a statement.

The Congolese army spokesman confirmed that the strike came from “M23 and Rwandan army terrorists” who occupy hills surrounding the city of Sake, an area under enemy fire for several months. Although the M23 did not immediately respond to the accusation, the armed group has consistently denied the crimes and attacks attributed to it.

The South African army, deployed in early 2024 to fight against armed groups in eastern Congo, suffered several losses. On May 30, a South African soldier was killed and thirteen others injured during clashes with the M23 near Sake. In February, two other soldiers were killed and three injured by a mortar bomb targeting their base.

The South African troops are intervening within the framework of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), succeeding an East African Community (EAC) force that the Congolese government asked to leave after a year of deployment. At the same time, South African troops are participating in the United Nations mission for the stabilization of Congo (MONUSCO), which is beginning its definitive withdrawal from the country after decades of violence by armed groups.