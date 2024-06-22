Military helicopter crash in Tunisia: one pilot dead, another injured

A military helicopter crashed on Friday near the town of Gafsa, Tunisia. The report shows one dead and one injured.

On Friday, a Tunisian military helicopter crashed during its landing maneuver at the Gafsa air base in the southwest of the country. According to a press release from the Tunisian Ministry of Defense, relayed by the Tunis-Afrique Presse (TAP) agency, the accident caused the death of one of the pilots, while the other was injured and is currently in a stable state.

Medical teams were quickly dispatched to the scene of the accident. They took care of the victims and transferred them to a hospital in the region. Unfortunately, one of the pilots succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission. The second pilot, although injured, is out of danger according to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Defense.

At this stage, the exact causes of the accident remain unknown. The ministry has not yet released additional details on the circumstances surrounding the plane crash. An investigation has been opened to determine the reasons for this tragedy.