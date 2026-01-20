Military health school: 1,173 doctors and veterinarians trained in 58 years

Created in 1968, the Dakar General Jean Alfred Diallo Military Health School has trained 1,173 doctors, pharmacists, dental surgeons and veterinarians. The information was given yesterday, Friday, during the graduation ceremony. In total, 33 cadets are affected.

The Dakar Military Health School General Jean Alfred Diallo organized, yesterday, Friday January 16, the release of 2017 promotions, called “Promotion of the fiftieth anniversary of Ems”, and 2019, called “Promotion of brigade doctor general Boubacar Wade”. The outgoing class of 2025 is made up of 33 cadets, including 30 Senegalese and 3 foreigners from Gabon and Togo. Among these new soldiers specialized in the field of health, there are doctors, pharmacists, dental surgeons, two veterinary doctors and 11 student officers. Presiding over the ceremony, General Mbaye Cissé, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces (Cemga), recalled that since the creation of the Military Health School in 1968, it has trained and made available to the Senegalese armies and those of several sister countries, 1,173 doctors, pharmacists, dental surgeons and veterinarians, thus contributing, in a lasting manner, to the consolidation of our health and operational capacities. “The Military Health School embodies a tradition of excellence, commitment and scientific rigor. Over the decades, it has been able to combine the demands of the military profession with those of the health professions, thus forging officers who are both competent on a medical level, but also exemplary on a military level,” he declared.

To this end, Mr. Cissé indicated that the graduation ceremony has a symbolic and historical character. He indicated that this is the first time, in the life of this prestigious institution, that the graduation of the promotion is celebrated, thus reflecting the desire of the command to magnify merit, effort and perseverance. Faced with difficulties in several areas around the world, Cemga called on young officers to remain faithful to the intrinsic values ​​of the army. Natural disasters “At a time when threats are no longer solely military, pandemics, natural disasters, as well as biological and environmental risks constitute major national security challenges,” he underlined. It is in this context, explained Mbaye Cissé, that the authorities’ vision places health sovereignty at the heart of national priorities. The commander of the School, dentist-colonel Amady Bara Mbodj, agreed. He encouraged the outgoing officers to persevere in this path of excellence.

“The path that remains for you is still long and the pitfalls will be many, but you have the duty, whatever happens, to become worthy heirs of your illustrious elders,” he advised. And added: “You have chosen to take on a double challenge: to be both a doctor and an officer of the armed forces of your respective countries. It is an ambition that is both noble and exciting, but also very demanding.” According to him, “the success of a good career as a military doctor is based on a base of fundamental and unalterable values ​​including discipline, discretion and continuous improvement”.

One of the recipients, lieutenant doctor Moctar Ndiaga Fall, was delighted with the training received and remains aware of the duty that awaits him. He indicated that they have a dual mission: to have all the characteristics of an officer and the skills of a doctor training as a dentist or veterinarian.

Samba DIAMANKA