CAN 2025 Final: the Consul General of Senegal in Casablanca calls for fair play and Senegalese-Moroccan fraternity

A few hours before the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), scheduled for this Sunday, January 18 (7 p.m. GMT) between Senegal and Morocco, the Consulate General of Senegal in Casablanca launched a solemn appeal for calm, restraint and mutual respect.

In a press release made public on January 17, the consular authority welcomed the poster for this final between “two friendly and brotherly countries”, stressing that it symbolizes above all unity, shared values ​​and the deep human ties which unite the two nations.

Beyond the sporting issue, the Consul General recalls that the spirit of fair play must prevail in all circumstances. Sport, and football in particular, has always played a unifying role in bringing people together, promoting cultural mixing and strengthening relations between African nations, underlines the press release.

This final is thus presented as an opportunity to highlight the excellence of African football, but also the solidity of the relations of friendship, cooperation and fraternity between Senegal and Morocco, two countries with a common vision of a united Africa looking to the future.

The Consulate General finally appeals to everyone’s sense of responsibility, so that this meeting remains a true celebration of sport, conviviality and African unity.

SG