Mercato: Jean Onana joins Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille has formalized the transfer of Jean Onana who signed in the form of a loan with an option to buy from Besiktas.

Behind the scenes for a few days, it’s now official. Jean Onana will wear the Olympique de Marseille jersey, at least until the end of the season. The Cameroonian midfielder signed with the Phocaeans in the form of a loan with an option to buy from Besiktas. The French club made the official announcement in a press release published Monday on its official website.

Via the Turkish stock market, Besiktas specified that OM would cover the player’s salary during his loan (i.e. 700,000 euros over half-season) and confirmed the amount of the purchase option, namely 4 .5 million euros.

Former player of Lille, Bordeaux and RC Lens, Jean Onana signed for Besiktas last summer to help the club take a step forward. An arrival which turned into a nightmare for the Cameroonian, little used with only 10 appearances in all competitions last season. With OM and in a championship that he knows very well, the native of Yaoundé will have the chance to gain playing time. In any case, that is all the bad we wish him.