CAN 2023 preparation: Cameroon and Zambia back to back

Cameroon conceded a draw against Zambia (1-1) this Tuesday in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia, counting for preparations for CAN 2023.

Big favorite for the title at CAN 2023 and in search of its sixth coronation, Cameroon could not do better than a draw against Zambia on Tuesday. Opposed to the Chipolopolos in a match played in Saudi Arabia, the Indomitable Lions finished the game with a parity score (1-1).

Patson Daka opened the scoring for Zambia (11th). But the Cameroonian reaction was not long in coming with Darlin Yongwa’s equalizer in the 20th minute. The second half was less lively, despite some heated situations on both sides.

The two teams therefore end their preparation test with this draw. Now it’s time for the competition itself, with Cameroon, housed in group C made up of Senegal, Gambia and Guinea, which launches its competition on January 15 against Syli National. And Zambia which will challenge the DRC next Tuesday, during the first day of Group F which also includes Morocco and Tanzania.