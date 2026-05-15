Irregular migration: 35 candidates intercepted in Keur Ayib

The Keur Ayib Special Police Station arrested thirty-five candidates for irregular migration, we learned from a police source.

According to the same source, the people arrested, aged on average 29 years, are made up of twenty-five Malians, six Senegalese, three Guineans and one Burkinabé.

Coming from the regions of Dakar and Thiès, they planned to reach Brikama, in Gambia, from where a makeshift boat was to leave for the Spanish coast.

The judicial authority was informed and an investigation was opened. Investigations are continuing in collaboration with the Karang branch of the National Division for Combating Migrant Smuggling (DNLT), with a view to dismantling the criminal network involved in this sector.