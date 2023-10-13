Madagascar: the first round of the presidential election postponed for a week

The High Constitutional Court of Madagascar has issued an important decision by ordering the postponement of the first round of the presidential election to November 16, 2023. This decision follows a request filed by the party of candidate Andry Rajobelina, injured during demonstrations.

Madagascar, a land of political turbulence in recent times, has just experienced a major turning point in the electoral process. The High Constitutional Court rendered a crucial decision by postponing the first round of the presidential election by one week, to November 16, 2023. This decision comes following a request filed by the party of candidate Andry Rajobelina, who had was injured in the eye during a demonstration organized by the collective of 11 candidates.

The Court rejected the request for postponement due to force majeure, but justified its decision by insisting on the need to regulate the functioning of institutions and public authorities, especially when their activity is hampered in the exercise of their constitutional attributions. Thus, this one-week postponement aims to ensure fair and equitable presidential elections in a tense political environment.

The collective of 11 candidates had organized rallies to express their dissatisfaction with the current electoral process. The demonstrations sometimes degenerated into clashes with the police, which resulted in the injury of Andry Rajobelina, one of the presidential candidates.