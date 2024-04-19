Madagascar: resignation of seven ministers in view of the legislative elections

Seven members of the Malagasy government have presented their resignation to President Andry Rajoelina, as the presidency announced in a press release on Wednesday.

They will stand as candidates in the legislative elections scheduled for May 29, in accordance with the law which stipulates that a minister wishing to run for elected office must resign.

The resigning ministers are those of the Interior, Higher Education and Scientific Research, National Education, Technical Education and Vocational Training, Communication and Culture, Population and Solidarity, as well as Youth and Sports.

Indeed, President Rajoelina accepted their resignation. They will be during the electoral campaign period from May 8 to 27, in accordance with the law.

Replacements among their colleagues have been designated within the government.

For example, the Minister of Decentralization and Regional Planning will temporarily assume the functions of the Minister of the Interior, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs will do the same for the functions of the Minister of Communication and Culture.