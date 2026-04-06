Local economic development: ADEPME sets up a focal point in Kolda to strengthen support for SMEs

The Kolda region now has a focal point of the Agency for the Development and Support of Small and Medium Enterprises (ADEPME). This initiative aims to bring support services closer to local entrepreneurs and to support the dynamic of territorialization of public policies.

Kolda took a new step in strengthening its local economic fabric with the official installation of the ADEPME focal point on March 27, 2026. The ceremony was chaired by the Director General of the institution, Alpha Thiam, in the presence of administrative authorities, technical and financial partners, as well as economic players in the region.

Through this establishment, ADEPME intends to bring its services closer to entrepreneurs, project leaders and local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The objective is to offer local support, better adapted to the realities and specific needs of the region.

“This step marks a major step forward in our desire to strengthen our presence as close as possible to economic players,” declared Alpha Thiam, emphasizing the importance of the territorialization of public policies.

This initiative is part of the strategic orientations defined by the highest authorities of the State, consistent with the Senegal 2050 National Transformation Agenda. It aims to promote a more inclusive, efficient and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Kolda region, presented as an area with high potential, offers opportunities in several priority sectors, including agriculture, livestock, commerce, services and crafts. The focal point will therefore have the mission of structuring and supporting these sectors through a reinforced support system.

ADEPME’s action plan is based in particular on proximity to beneficiaries, the digitalization of services, the improvement of the support offer and the development of partnerships with public and private actors.

The Director General also welcomed the involvement of partners, including the Kolda Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, for their contribution to the establishment of this system.

The focal point, entrusted to Abdoulaye Diawo, will play a key role as an interface between ADEPME and local entrepreneurs. Its mission will be to facilitate access to support services and support the growth of SMEs in the region.

Through this initiative, the authorities intend to promote economic patriotism, by encouraging local production, the structuring of value chains and the creation of sustainable jobs.

The stakeholders present were invited to take ownership of this new tool, set to become an important lever for territorial economic development.