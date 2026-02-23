Livestock Tour in Linguère: Mabouba Diagne meets pastoral stakeholders

Visiting the Linguère department this Thursday, February 12, 2026, the Minister of Agriculture, Soy, Food and Livestock, DR Mabouba Diagne, placed livestock breeding and pastoralism at the heart of his agenda. In this emblematic area of ​​Ferlo, he went to meet the breeders. This stage of the tour reflects the Government’s desire to strengthen the resilience of local stakeholders in the face of climatic and economic hazards. He thus affirmed the strategic role of Linguère in national food sovereignty.

Linguère- The minister began his tour with a meeting with local pastoral organizations. He thus listened to the concerns of breeders about the availability of pastures and animal health. However, visits to transhumance sites such as Labgar, Barkédji Dolly, made it possible to observe the state of the rangelands and to discuss sustainable solutions to climatic hazards.

The breeders welcomed the minister’s proximity approach, while asking for regular monitoring of the commitments made. They insisted on the need for support from livestock (milk, meat and leather). Young people from the Linguère department have expressed their wish to be more integrated into training and support programs.

Mabouba Diagne started the tour in Labgar and ended it in Tessékéré. He announced to breeders the construction of pastoral boreholes to water cattle in the department of Linguère. During his visit to Labgar, he also specified an ambitious program to establish 337 hectares of fodder intended to support the livestock.

The work and sowing will take place between February and July (February, March April May June July). According to Dr Mabouba Diagne. He believes that the objective of this project is to strengthen the food autonomy of livestock, reduce dependence on climatic hazards and improve pastoral productivity. Minister Mabouba affirms that he met the nomadic herders in the bush and assured them of the good functioning of the pastoral sector here in a short time. He confirms that they asked him for water, livestock feed and dairy processing units to provide jobs for young people. He adds that he visited veterinary posts and projects such as Agri-jeunes, PDES, PRADS.

He finally reaffirmed that Linguère will remain a pillar of livestock development in Senegal, with structuring projects to come.