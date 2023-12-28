Lille: Akim Zedadka in Montpellier’s sights

Montpellier is examining Akim Zedadka with interest with a view to the winter transfer window. The right-back, who remained on the sidelines this season with LOSC in Ligue 1, is attracting the attention of the French club.

With only two appearances in the Europa Conference League to his credit during this first half of the season, the 28-year-old Algerian international player does not figure in the plans of Paulo Fonseca, the Lille coach. Eager to regain playing time and relaunch his career, Zedadka aspires to move to another team this winter.

According to AllezPaillade’s sources, Montpellier is positioning itself to recruit Zedadka, who is one of the Hérault club’s preferred targets in its quest to strengthen on the right flank. Under contract with Lille until 2025, the player from Pertuis is valued at around two million euros according to Transfermarkt estimates.