Launch of the Thiaroye sur mer incubator: A territorial vision of the social and solidarity economy promoted

The municipal incubator of the social and solidarity economy of Thiaroye Sur Mer was officially launched on Saturday March 28 by the Minister of Microfinance and the Social and Solidarity Economy, Dr Alioune Dione. The meeting allowed local artisans to show their know-how.

The house of youth, sports and culture, Makhou Lébou Gui, in Thiaroye Sur Mer, hosted last Saturday the official launch ceremony of the municipal incubator of the social and solidarity economy. Inaugurated by Minister Alioune Dione, this incubator will aim to support the structuring of young project leaders in order to promote initiatives with strong social impact.

The activity was an opportunity for local authorities to express their expressed desire to integrate the Ess dimension into their local development plan. Gathered in a collective bank of artisans from Senegal “ça Kanam” (far ahead, in French) (Bcask), the artisans of Thiaroye Sur Mer the artisans of the locality took the opportunity to show their know-how in the field of entrepreneurship.

Thus, they exhibited various processed products, such as dairy products, fish products, juices, syrups, clothes, soaps based on local products. In this context, the program “Sama Ndeki Fondé, at school” (millet porridge, my breakfast), was presented. This project intended for local schools helps resolve the concerns of young schoolchildren during school hours.

Fatou Ndiaye from the “Meune na ko” project (I am capable of it in French), initiated by Polaris Aso, stressed that this incubator will make it possible to transform their dreams into reality. » In Thiaroye Sur Mer, we have always known effort and resilience. What we have always lacked is this outstretched hand that highlights our ideas,” said Fatou Ndiaye.

According to her, the Ess is like “a light in a formerly poorly lit room, a nascent hope”. Continuing, she welcomed the presence of the minister who turns their doubts and apprehensions into something concrete.

The mayor of the commune, Me El Mamadou Ndiaye, took the opportunity to express his satisfaction at inaugurating this tool of development, union, fraternity and know-how. He declared that the delivery of this incubator equipped with a computer room and a multipurpose room is part of the desire not to suffer, but rather to act.

This tool, according to him, is an effective territorial development instrument and a constructive citizenship. » With this incubator, we are taking the step towards inclusion and the creation of added value. He is the operating heart of this vocation,” said the mayor.

He also expressed his desire to make it a factory for the future and an engine for the transformation of youth. According to him, we must move from isolated Ess to an integrated dynamic of local production. “In addition to the 100 million CFA francs promised by Pamecas, we intend to provide funding of 54 million to strengthen the women’s and youth fair,” added the mayor.

The Minister of Microfinance and the Social and Solidarity Economy took the opportunity to call on the Senegalese, in addition to consuming local, so much advocated, to now move towards consuming Ess. Because according to him, the Ess can be defined in three purposes: the territorial economy, the community economy and the citizenship economy.

» To achieve sustainable development, we must promote social promoters. The Senegal model serves as an example to many countries in Africa and even the West,” underlined Alioune Dione. He further recalled that the Ess is not an option but a systemic necessity for the promotion of inclusion and sustainable economic sovereignty.

According to him, the action of the incubator should help the development of the municipality, through self-giving. He also launched a call to create synergies to amplify the dynamics of the Ess, a pillar of our development.

Djibril NDIAYE