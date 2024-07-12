Kenya: President William Ruto sacks his ministers

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all his ministers and pledged to form a new, leaner and more efficient government, following weeks of protests over high taxes and poor governance.

In a televised address, the president also relieved the attorney general of his duties, saying ministries would be temporarily headed by their permanent secretaries.

Indeed, the Kenyan president said the move came after listening to the people’s concerns and that he would form a more inclusive government after consultations.

Kenya has endured three weeks of unrest, marked by protesters storming parliament on June 25 over the passage of a tax-raising finance bill. The protests, in which more than 30 people died, have escalated into calls for the president to resign.