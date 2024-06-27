Kenya finally deploys 400 police officers to Haiti

A contingent of 400 Kenyan police officers have left Nairobi for Haiti to lead a multinational mission that aims to fight gangs and restore order in the Caribbean country.

After several months of suspension, Kenya finally deployed this Tuesday, a first group of 400 police officers to Haiti. This contingent, made up of specialized units such as the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and the General Service Unit (GSU), is the first of Kenyan forces in a multinational mission to restore order and combat gangs in the Caribbean nation gripped by violent instability.

At the pre-deployment briefing held at the Police Administrative Training College in Embakasi, Kenyan President William Ruto stressed the importance of the mission. “Kenya has a strong track record in peacemaking and conflict resolution globally. The presence of our police officers in Haiti will bring relief to the men, women and children whose lives have been shattered by gang violence.”, did he declare. He also affirmed Kenya’s commitment to working with the international community to bring lasting stability to Haiti.

The deployment comes amid rising violence and political instability in Haiti, where gangs control large swathes of the capital. The mission is backed by the United Nations and is supported by a range of international forces. The United States has pledged $100 million to fund the effort, subject to congressional approval, and other countries including Canada, Jamaica and Senegal have also expressed support. Benin has also planned to send 2,000 troops to the multinational mission.