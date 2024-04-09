Kenya and the Central African Republic hand in hand towards strengthened cooperation

President William Ruto of Kenya paid a 24-hour working visit to the Central African Republic. This visit is hailed as an important step towards strengthened cooperation between the two nations.

On Saturday, President Ruto, accompanied by his wife, was warmly welcomed by his Central African counterpart, Faustin Archange Touadéra. This visit, which is the first by a Kenyan head of state to the Central African Republic, was an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss ways to strengthen ties between Kenya and the Central African Republic.

President Touadéra expressed his gratitude to his Kenyan counterpart for the visit and also welcomed President Ruto's efforts in recognizing the progress made by the CAR under his leadership, particularly with regard to stability and peace.

For his part, President Ruto congratulated President Touadéra for his efforts towards the gradual return of peace to the CAR. He also expressed his support for the CAR and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in areas such as technology and energy.

The two heads of state agreed to use this visit to explore new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the areas of agriculture and technology transfer. They also discussed the possibility of Kenya providing energy support to the CAR.