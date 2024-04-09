Cameroon: Joseph Antoine Bell reacts to the appointment of Marc Brys

The appointment of the Belgian technician, Marc Brys, at the head of the Indomitable Lions, continues to provoke reactions in the Cameroonian football family. Last to react, the former goalkeeper, Joseph Antoine Bell.

It's official since Tuesday evening. Marc Brys is the new coach of the Cameroonian selection. The Belgian technician was brought to the head of the Indomitable Lions, by decision of the Cameroonian government, which sees in him the ideal leader to achieve the ambitious objectives set for the team: qualification for the 2026 World Cup and CAN 2025. An appointment which, however, is controversial in the country, with Fécafoot expressing its strong disapproval.

In an outing on the issue, Joseph Antoine Bell analyzed some aspects of this nomination and shared his point of view. According to the former goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions, the appointment of the new coach should be tolerated although he does not know him.

“I don’t know the new coach personally. But I remind you that I won two African Cups with coaches who had won nothing. (…) Their CVs were blank. Claude Leroy for example had just started a career in Grenoble and had been fired », Explained Joseph Antoine Bell, in comments reported by Allez Les Lions. Therefore, Marc Brys' profile should not pose a problem according to him. “ If we tolerated individuals before, we should tolerate this one “, affirmed the former Cameroonian goalkeeper.