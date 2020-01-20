THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the United Party for National Development (UPND) or any opposition alliance members.

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili said in an interview NDC as an independent political party would continue fielding its own candidates for elections because it was not in electoral pact with other opposition parties including the UPND.

He said the alliance had not reached an agreement on the electoral pact.

“We have not reached an agreement on the electoral pact to discuss electoral matters. What we have is an alliance and the two are totally different,” Mr Kambwili said.

He said alliance members were free to field their own candidates in elections.