“Jakarta” motorcycle drivers: A livelihood in danger in Touba

In Touba, driving “Jakarta” motorcycles has become a source of income for several young people. However, some drivers deplore the numerous difficulties encountered in the exercise of their profession and seek help from the authorities.

MBACKÉ – 11 o’clock passed at the roundabout located at the old Touba bus station. The day is very lively. On the sidewalks, aprons display their wares. The apprentices of the vehicles which provide traffic between Mbacké and Touba go to meet customers.

Keys in hand, helmet on his head, Mouhamed Koundoul turns left and right. “Motorcycles, motorcycles…” he hums. The man is a Jakarta motorcycle driver, but he is without his work tool. The ban on parking at the roundabout pushes him and his colleagues to hide their motorcycles. A way to outwit the security forces.

Therefore, he is forced to go looking for customers to bring them to his motorcycle. For him, it’s really a hindrance to his work. “We are prohibited from parking at the roundabouts of the old Touba bus station, at the Daroul Mouhty garage and at the Dahra Djolof corniche,” he says, adding that on the road, they are victims of harassment.

According to him, the police do not tolerate driving without a helmet. It is punishable by a fine of six thousand CFA francs. In addition, Mouhamed Koundoul denounces the aggressive behavior of certain “Jakarta” motorcycle drivers. He thinks that this is what justifies the ban on parking in certain busy areas. A way, according to him, to fight against attacks in broad daylight.

However, the motorcycle driver seeks understanding from the authorities so that they can carry out their profession in the best conditions. “We are heads of family and our job is not stable. However, some have all the documents, others have already submitted their request for legalization of their motorcycles,” explains Koundoul.

His colleague Ibrahima Cissé criticizes certain measures applied. He considers it “very harsh” that those who park at the roundabout are charged 6,000 FCfa. According to him, this eats into their income. “I can spend the day working and end up with 1,000 FCfa in the evening, after having made all the expenses,” complains the driver.

Mame Gor Thiam has been doing this job for more than five years, but the ban on parking in certain areas constitutes an obstacle for him. “If parking was allowed, the work would work better,” he says, adding that they face difficulties because they are forced to hide and go to meet customers. “We can work a whole day without earning 4,000 FCfa,” regrets Mr. Thiam.

In addition to paying for the station, the ban on transporting women impacts their income. According to Ibrahima Cissé, they are obliged to respect it reluctantly. Faced with these difficulties, some drivers in Jakarta are focusing less on transporting people. According to Ibrahima Cissé, in order to be able to meet their needs, some of them prefer luggage delivery.

Still, in the opinion of Ibrahima Cissé, the bad behavior of some of their colleagues should not prevent the authorities from coming to their aid. Because, according to him, they offered their collaboration to the town hall of Touba for a better organization of their work.

In this dynamic, they are even ready to pay the municipality to be able to work properly. Unfortunately, laments Ibrahima Cissé: “Until now, we have not had a response. We also submitted our documents to the town hall three months ago, but to no avail.”