Bignona: 10 tonnes of illicit products seized, 14 people arrested during a vast operation

More than six tonnes of illicit products, weapons as well as equipment used for Indian hemp cultivation were seized during operation “Elol” carried out from May 1 to 7, 2026 by military zone number 5 in the commune of Djibidione.

According to Colonel Cheikh Guèye, commander of military zone number 5, the forces involved notably got their hands on more than three tons of treated hemp, more than two tons of seed seeds and large quantities of untreated hemp, in addition to agricultural inputs and logistical means used in criminal networks.

The operation also led to the arrest of fourteen individuals handed over to the competent authorities. Weapons of war were also recovered.

The military command emphasizes that this intervention deals a significant blow to drug trafficking networks and contributes to the security sanitation of this area of ​​North Sindan. Colonel Guèye welcomed the collaboration with the Ziguinchor gendarmerie legion, believing that the synergy between the different forces was decisive.

Commander of the first battalion of paratroopers who led the operation, Adama Sy explained that “Elol” aims to eradicate illicit crops and trafficking in sector 57, particularly in the quadrilateral linking Djioundji, Dièye, Balla Bassène, Djibidione, Balla Ounor and Niallé.

The commander of the Ziguinchor gendarmerie legion, Papa Saboury Ndiaye, for his part spoke of “a record” in seizures of Indian hemp in Casamance, recalling the severity of the sanctions provided for by Senegalese legislation against drug trafficking.

Khady SONKO