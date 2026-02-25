International drug trafficking: more than 2,900 psychotropic tablets seized in Saraya

The National Gendarmerie announced the seizure of a large quantity of psychotropic products and Indian hemp on Thursday in Bokhody, in the Saraya department (Kédougou region), following an operation carried out by the Research Section.

According to a press release, the Kédougou Research Section conducted, on February 12, 2026, a security operation in the Bokhody area, between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This intervention was planned following the exploitation of intelligence reporting international drug trafficking, in particular psychotropic tablets and Indian hemp.

The seizure report shows 1,740 Tapentadole 250 type tablets, 400 Traamking 225 type tablets, 490 Timaking 250 type tablets and 300 Diazepam tablets. The elements involved in the operation also got their hands on 1.5 kilograms of Indian hemp, 48 packets of rolling papers (Rizzla), 60 sachets of shisha tobacco, a sachet of mercury as well as a motorcycle.

According to the same source, the three suspected traffickers, all foreign nationals, fled, abandoning their room and all the prohibited goods.

The National Gendarmerie indicates that investigations are continuing with a view to identifying and arresting those involved.

SG