“If I have something that is not for sale, it is …”, Koffi Olomide

Received on RFI, the Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé made a beautiful declaration of love to his partner, the singer Cindy Le Coeur.

A few weeks ago, Congolese singer Koffi Olomide publicly acknowledged his love affair with the conductor of the Quartier Latin. And since then, he has not missed any opportunity to publicly express his love for her.

And Koffi Olomide did not deviate from the rule on the RFI show “We can’t please everyone”. “If I have something that is not for sale, it is Cindy the heart.”Koffi Olomide confided to presenter Jessy Kabasele when he was asked about his relationship with the singer.