ICC orders Israel to end 'genocidal' acts in Gaza

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered Israel to cease its actions which it describes as genocidal in Gaza. South Africa, which initiated the request, welcomed the decision as an important step to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

In a statement issued on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office expressed satisfaction with the ICC's decision to respond to South Africa's request, made earlier this month, to adopt additional interim measures to put an end to Israel's actions in Gaza.

The ICC has, in fact, ordered Israel to take immediate measures to avoid any violation of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, as a group protected by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This includes ensuring access to much-needed humanitarian aid and the provision of basic services on a large scale, in cooperation with the United Nations.

The move comes as the humanitarian situation in Gaza reaches a critical point, with famine looming. The Court stressed that the population of Gaza faces an imminent risk of famine, with deaths already due to malnutrition and dehydration.

South Africa, which initiated the request to the ICC, stressed the urgency of the situation and the need to strengthen the interim measures already in place to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the region.