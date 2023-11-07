“I will be eternally grateful to him”, Hakimi on his friendship with Mbappé

In a long interview given to RMC Sport to take stock of his three seasons spent at PSG, Achraf Hakimi took the opportunity to talk about his friendship with Kylian Mbappé, on and off the field.

Arriving at PSG in the summer of 2021 from Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi is undoubtedly one of the indisputable executives of the Parisian locker room. Alongside a certain Kylian Mbappé, the Lion of the Atlas is one of the architects of the domination of the Rouge & Bleu in France. But more than their complicity on the pitch, the duo has a true friendship off the pitch. The great proof of this is the surprise visit of the captain of the Blues to the Lions’ den during the 2022 World Cup to chat with the Moroccan.

A beautiful friendship confirmed by the Madrid native in a long interview with RMC Sport: “In football, you have a lot of teammates. I have known many. But you have few friends because players can leave the club. With Kylian, the connection was authentic. He often helped me when I arrived, he gave me a hand when I needed it. He made my adaptation easy. Especially with his rank as a world-class player”.

Achraf Hakimi, who is spending his third season with the Parc des Princes, also expressed his gratitude to his teammate and friend. “I will be forever grateful to him, he helped me when I didn’t speak the language, when I didn’t know anyone. This connection is the origin of our current friendship, on and off the field. When you are comfortable with a teammate, on and off the field, everything is easier. Playing with him, given the player he is, it makes everything easier. We play the same football, we understand each other quickly, in a glance where the other is waiting for the ball and when. It’s easy to play with him.”.