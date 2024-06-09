“I am apolitical, I came here to do my job”, Marc Brys after Cameroon 4-1 Cape Verde

Marc Brys was at a press conference this Saturday, after the victory of the Indomitable Lions against Cape Verde (4-1) in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. And the Cameroon coach returned to the standoff between Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports.

Cameroon signed a new victory this Saturday in the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Indomitable Lions defeated Cape Verde (4-1) at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium. A result which propels the Cameroonians to the top of group D, ahead of Libya.

A first successful test for Marc Brys, recently appointed head of the Indomitable Lions. At the heart of an open conflict between Fecafoot and the Ministry of Sports, the Belgian technician allowed his team to take three precious points, despite difficult working conditions.

Facing the press after the meeting, the 62-year-old coach returned to the subject of administrative problems surrounding the Indomitable Lions. “We can’t hide this. It must be easier to train, easier to play matches. There's always something, it annoys me a lot of course. We're not going to start crying. We're not going to start fighting. We have too much work for that unfortunately. But it is not productive for the 30 million Cameroonians. That’s not productive, that’s clear. So it’s not up to me, once again, I’m apolitical, I came here to do my job (…) Everyone must start working together,” he confided.