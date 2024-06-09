CDM 2026 (Q): Senegal-DRC, Benin-Rwanda, the program for this Thursday

Discover the matches on the program this Thursday, counting for the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Senegal-DRC and Benin-Rwanda are notably the posters in the spotlight.

Started on Wednesday, the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone continues this Thursday. No less than 10 meetings are on the program, across the African lawns. We will notably follow the decisive match between Benin and Rwanda in Abidjan, or the Senegal-DRC clash in Diamniadio.

The posters between Mali and Ghana in Bamako and Algeria and Guinea will also be eagerly awaited. For its part, Burkina Faso will have to negotiate a perilous trip to Egypt as best it can.

The program for Thursday June 6 (GMT times)

1 p.m.: Malawi – Sao Tome

4 p.m.: Guinea-Bissau – Ethiopia

4 p.m.: Mauritania – Sudan

4 p.m.: Libya – Mauritius

4 p.m.: Congo – Niger

7 p.m.: Egypt – Burkina Faso

7 p.m.: Senegal – DR Congo

7 p.m.: Benin – Rwanda

7 p.m.: Algeria – Guinea

7 p.m.: Mali – Ghana