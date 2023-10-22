“He must move up a gear”, Erik Ten Hag puts pressure on André Onana

André Onana’s poor form at the start of the season is starting to annoy Manchester United, with their coach Erik Ten Hag sending a clear message to his goalkeeper.

The exponential setbacks of André Onana at Manchester United are visibly starting to annoy its leaders. In addition to his 19 goals conceded in 11 matches in all competitions, the Cameroonian goalkeeper also remains on six crude hand faults which sometimes cost the Red Devils victory.

His coach Erik ten Hag, with whom he won 3 Dutch championships (2019, 2021, 2022), still counts on him. But the 27-year-old goalkeeper must quickly get back on track. “We know that André Onana can do much better. He needs to move up a gear.”declared the Batavian technician this Friday at a press conference before the match. “André must build his future by achieving better performances. I’m sure he will succeed. He showed it at Barcelona, ​​Ajax, Inter Milan… so I’m sure he will put in a great performance.”he continued.

Manchester United travels this Saturday (9 p.m. in France) to Sheffield United on behalf of the 9e daytime. The opportunity for the Indomitable Lion to finally roar?