Hajj 2024: death of 05 Moroccan pilgrims in Mecca

Five Moroccan pilgrims died during the 2024 Hajj, according to an official statement from Abdelillah Daddas, Consul General of Morocco in Jeddah.

In a statement to the media, Abdelillah Daddas confirmed that five Moroccan pilgrims died during this year's Hajj. Of these deaths, three took place in the pilgrims' hotel rooms. The consul said the victims, all suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension, died of natural causes.

The families of the deceased have the option of repatriating the bodies or burying them in Saudi Arabia. Most opt ​​for the latter option, due to the sanctity of Mecca. To facilitate administrative procedures in the event of an emergency, the Consulate General of Morocco has opened an office in Mecca, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This year, 34,000 Moroccan pilgrims participated in the Hajj, with 22,500 supervised by the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs, and 11,500 managed by tourism agencies. To ensure the smooth running of the pilgrimage, Morocco mobilized 738 administrators, scholars, doctors and media professionals. Among them, 520 guides and supervisors are hired to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.