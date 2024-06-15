CDM 2026 (Q): DRC-Togo, Mauritania-Senegal, the program for this Sunday

Discover the matches on the program this Sunday across the African pitches, counting for the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After the third day, it's time for the fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. No less than five matches are on the program. In Nouakchott, Senegal will try to revive against Mauritania.

Snagged by the DRC (1-1) during their previous outing, the Lions of Téranga must take the three points of victory against the Mourabitounes to regain the lead of group B, guarded by Sudan.

At the Stade des Martyrs, Togo and the DRC will engage in a decisive battle. Respectively third and fourth, the two teams must achieve a good result, to hope to get closer to qualification.

The program for this Sunday: