Georges Déthié Diop, a voice dies, a memory remains (By Abdoulaye DIALLO) February 14, 2026

Georges Déthié Diop’s last diary, from February 11, just a few hours before his death, sticks in our throats as much as it reminds us of the dimension of man. “Hello Babacar, hello ladies and gentlemen, here are the titles… Babacar, this is the end of this newspaper.”

There it was, it was him. No signs of fatigue or illness. Giving your all, as usual, with the same energy, the same dedication, the same commitment. Always equal to himself, faithful to the appointment. This daily meeting with listeners who adored his sacred style, mixing conciseness, brilliance, humor, lightness and derision. Georges died following illness. He thus leaves this world as he has always lived it without ever changing, without ever cheating. He was 49 years old. The news is harsh for the Future Media Group (Gfm), harsh for its friends in the 35th class of Cesti, harsh for an entire corporation, harsh for these countless Senegalese, brutally orphaned by a voice that has become so singular, so familiar. Georges rushes to join Mame Less Camara, his idol, in the paradise of radio lovers and journalism enthusiasts. The same Mame Less who spotted him in the corridors of Cesti, exactly 22 years ago.

This is because Ndiaganiao’s child had the qualities of all good journalists: passion, curiosity, humility and integrity. Georges wanted to know everything, know everything, understand everything. He was both insatiable in his curiosity, difficult to contain in his search for information, but also and above all respectful of his interlocutors. “Georges was a very, very great journalist, undoubtedly the greatest of his generation,” testifies Alassane, in tears. The historian Mbaye Thiam, who taught Georges at Ebad (School of librarians, archivists and documentalists of Ucad), wants to remember from him the “taste for work”, “his stubbornness and his independence of mind”. Simple, courteous and natural in everything he did, Georges Déthié Diop knew how to speak to people with a completely professional and human approach, proving that journalism can be a noble profession. With him disappears an emblematic voice of information in Senegal. A model of integrity with a short but exceptional career. A name irremediably linked to the Rfm. My thoughts go to his family, to Babacar Fall and to all the friends of the Group: Macoumba Bèye, Cheikh Tidiane Diagne, Cheikh Tidiane Diaho and Mohamed Alimou Ba. We will miss George terribly. Not just for her beautiful and unique voice. But for everything he was for the profession: an honest and hardworking journalist who served with passion, constancy and dignity until his last breath.

