Gambia-Cameroon: the official line-ups – Benin Web TV

Cameroon and Gambia face each other this Tuesday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1) at the Bouaké stadium, as part of the third day of Group C at CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

With its back against the wall after its failed outings during the previous days, Cameroon is playing for its survival in CAN 2023 this Tuesday. The Indomitable Lions face Gambia this evening, on the third day of Group C.

With just one point on the clock, the team of coach Rigobert Song must snatch victory against the Scorpions to at least hope to finish in the four best third places, synonymous with qualification for the round of 16.

A mission which will not be at all restful for André Onana’s gang who will challenge a Gambian team, which dreams of securing its first three points in this competition after two consecutive defeats.

The official compositions:

Gambia: Gaye – Sanneh, Gomez, Colley, Mendy – Jallow, Manneh, Bobb, Minteh – Barrow – Sowe

Cameroon: Ondoa – Castelletto, Wooh, Tolo – Tchato, Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Yongwa – Toko Ekambi, Magri, N’koudou