Gabon: start of national dialogue for a democratic transition

Gabon begins a national dialogue with a view to restoring institutions after the coup against former president Ali Bongo Ondimba. This initiative is chaired by the Archbishop of Libreville, Jean Patrick IBa-Ba.

Gabon launched its national dialogue on Tuesday in Libreville, under the leadership of Jean Patrick IBa-Ba, Archbishop of the capital. This historic meeting marks the end of 54 years of rule by the Bongo family and paves the way for a new constitutional order. While the country is led by a soldier, Brice Oligui Nguema, following the overthrow of Ali Bongo Ondimba, this transition represents the hope of true democracy and inclusive development for all Gabonese people.

More than 4,000 people participated in the opening of the dialogue, but only 600 delegates, spread across several commissions, will have a say during the workshops. These discussions will address political and socio-economic issues, including the equitable redistribution of national wealth, particularly from the oil sector. According to Armelle Yembi Yembi, transition senator, this is an opportunity for Gabon to speak with one voice and shape its future collectively.

The participants, aware of the challenges ahead, expressed their optimism about the possibility of turning the tide and building a better future for the country. Nicaise Moulombi, member of civil society, stressed the importance of vision and will to ensure the sustainable development of Gabon.

The resolutions resulting from this dialogue will be translated into legal texts, thus forming the basis of the draft constitution of the Gabonese Republic. This project will then be submitted to a referendum in the near future.