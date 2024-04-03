Cameroon: “I have never been a coach”, Marc Brys

In an interview with Sporza, Marc Brys spoke about his appointment as head of the Cameroonian selection. And the Belgian technician believes that his lack of experience is an additional motivation to achieve the objectives set.

It's official since Tuesday evening. Marc Brys is the new coach of the Cameroonian selection. The Belgian technician was brought to the head of the Indomitable Lions, by decision of the Cameroonian government, which sees in him the ideal leader to achieve the ambitious objectives set for the team: qualification for the 2026 World Cup and CAN 2025. An appointment which, however, is controversial in the country, with Fécafoot expressing its strong disapproval.

In the Belgian press, Marc Brys released his first words to him after it was made official. And the 61-year-old coach, who has never managed a national team, was excited by this challenge. The tactician wants to rely on his long experience, especially in the Belgian championship, to put the Cameroonian team back in the saddle.

“ The puzzle was perfect in Cameroon, sportingly and financially. It’s also a challenge to work in a different way. I have never been a national coach before. We must try to link a group that we see very little », Confided Marc Brys.

He then revealed that Hugo Broos played a role in his choice to opt for Cameroon despite requests from Ghana and Tunisia. “I didn't talk about it explicitly, but it must have played a role. Belgian coaches are finally a little more present on the market. As coaches, we must not only sell ourselves, but also advertise our Belgian colleagues. They had already understood this in the Netherlands “, he concluded.

First test for Marc Brys, next June, during the third and fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Cameroonian Lions will face Cape Verde and Angola.